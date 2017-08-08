Why emotional intelligence is so important to achieving success at work

With successful executives like Jack Ma and Elon Musk warning society about robots taking over our jobs, it's natural to question the future state of the workforce.



But Musk has a trait that global career development expert Soulaima Gourani says gives him and other successful individuals a competitive advantage: emotional intelligence.

Gourani is a TED Talks mentor and works with both corporate clients and leaders worldwide, including Pope Francis, as World Economic Forum expert in behavioral science and education.