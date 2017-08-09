10 jobs offering big pay raises this month

The American unemployment rate stands at a 16-year low, but one aspect of the employment landscape making less progress is wage growth.

Over the past 12 months, average hourly wages for workers rose just 2.5 percent. Many economists equate a healthy market with wage growth of 3 percent to 3.5 percent a year, according to CNN Money.

A pay raise may seem out of reach to many job seekers, but job search platform Glassdoor has created a list of roles offering the biggest potential for raises. While many of these positions offer low starting salaries, their yearly wage growth leaves room for a continued increase in pay.

Take a look at the openings below if you're looking for a position where you can expect healthy year-over-year salary growth.