10 jobs offering big pay raises this month

Hero Images | Getty Images

The American unemployment rate stands at a 16-year low, but one aspect of the employment landscape making less progress is wage growth.

Over the past 12 months, average hourly wages for workers rose just 2.5 percent. Many economists equate a healthy market with wage growth of 3 percent to 3.5 percent a year, according to CNN Money.

A pay raise may seem out of reach to many job seekers, but job search platform Glassdoor has created a list of roles offering the biggest potential for raises. While many of these positions offer low starting salaries, their yearly wage growth leaves room for a continued increase in pay.

Take a look at the openings below if you're looking for a position where you can expect healthy year-over-year salary growth.

alejandrophotography | Getty Images

10. Construction Laborer

Average Base Pay: $39,945

Year-Over-Year Growth: 3.7 percent

9. Warehouse Associate

Average Base Pay: $40,811

Year-Over-Year Growth: 3.7 percent

8. Pharmacy Technician

Average Base Pay: $30,543

Year-Over-Year Growth: 3.9 percent

Doug Berry | Getty Images

7. Delivery Driver

Average Base Pay: $38,680

Year-Over-Year Growth: 4.3 percent

6. Truck Driver

Average Base Pay: $51,351

Year-Over-Year Growth: 4.3 percent

5. Claims Adjuster

Average Base Pay: $51,220

Year-Over-Year Growth: 4.8 percent

4. Bank Teller

Average Base Pay: $28,758

Year-Over-Year Growth: 5.3 percent

Alina Vincent Photography | E+ | Getty Images

3. Restaurant Cook

Average Base Pay: $28,696

Year-Over-Year Growth: 5.8 percent

2. Barista

Average Base Pay: $24,336

Year-Over-Year Growth: 6.4 percent

1. Recruiter

Average Base Pay: $51,050

Year-Over-Year Growth: 6.5 percent

