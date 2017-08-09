Demonstrating this trait could boost your chances of getting hired, new study suggests

The advice to " just be yourself," isn't trivial. In some cases, it could help you land a job.

A recent London Business School study found that being authentic could help certain job candidates land an offer.

"Interviewers are drawn to individuals they perceive as being genuine," Dan Cable, lead researcher and professor of organizational psychology, tells CNBC Make It.

The important caveat is that being authentic — going "off script" in an interview, expressing yourself freely or openly acknowledging setbacks — only works for some.

The advice to be genuine works best for "top candidates," or those judged to be very qualified for the job, Cable explains. A good measure of this, he suggests, is if a candidate has been called back for the second round of interviews.

For below-average candidates, or those perceived as not totally qualified for the job, being genuine hurt their chances of success.