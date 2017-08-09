This former minister expects to make $22 million next year selling marijuana

In November 2016, Dan Osborne voted "no" to Proposition 64 in California, the measure to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

He smoked pot in high school, but that was a long time ago, and his perspectives have changed. "I'm a dad and a grandpa. So we've got a responsibility," says Osborne to Marcus Lemonis in CNBC's special episode of "The Profit," "Marijuana Millionaires," airing Aug. 10.

Prop. 64 did pass, however, and goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018. (Currently, marijuana is legal for medical purposes in the state.)

Despite Osborne's personal views, he knows the legislation is going to be good for his wallet. That's because Osborne, 55, is heavily invested in weed. He has already spent $16 million building indoor growing facilities in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., a sleepy town that is going through a revival thanks to its decision to allow indoor pot farming on an industrial scale.