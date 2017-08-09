Why students are choosing to go to college in Canada instead of the United States

When Leigh-Ellen Keating, director of international services at Brock University in Ontario, attended a recruitment fair in Mexico, she saw first-hand how drastically Canada's popularity had increased. She told Inside Higher Ed, "The table was flooded with people, which is not historically what I have seen. They just want to go to Canada, and historically I think a lot of them would go to the States."

Student recruitment professionals attribute the decline in applications to the United States to concern about visa policy. According to The Washington Post, the Department of Homeland Security is considering a proposal that would require foreign students to reapply for permission to study in the United States every year they attend school.

Some students are choosing to go to school in The Great White North because of cost. Maddie Zeif, an 18-year-old from Vermont, decided to attend the University of British Columbia because it was the most cost-efficient option. She told The Times, "I will be paying almost the same amount as my in-state tuition without factoring in any financial aid yet."

The average cost for an international student to attend a public university in Canada is approximately $17,264. The cost for international students to study at a four-year public college in the United States is $24,930 and it is incredibly rare for international students to receive financial aid in the United States.