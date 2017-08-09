What YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told her daughter about the Google anti-diversity memo

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's daughter asked her about the controversial anti-diversity memo that surfaced within Google and has since been circulating around the web, the CEO writes in an essay for Fortune.

"Mom, is it true that there are biological reasons why there are fewer women in tech and leadership?" the child wanted to know.

The mother of five replied, "No, it's not true."

Wojcicki is the latest leader to respond to former Google engineer James Damore's 10-page manifesto, titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," which argues that men make for better leaders in the tech industry and also more effective employees.