5 simple negotiation strategies that will help you get paid what you're worth

Negotiation can be a tricky business, but not getting paid what you're worth could mean the difference between an average life and a rich one.

As self-made millionaire Grant Sabatier says, "The number one thing that will dictate your future earning potential and get you to $1 million the fastest is how much money you are being paid today. Unfortunately, you probably aren't being paid what you are worth."

To help you score a raise, consider these negotiation strategies from career, leadership and personal finance experts.