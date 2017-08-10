VISIT CNBC.COM

The world's most expensive omelet costs $2,000—here's what you get

It's no secret that brunch in Manhattan can get pricey. But at Norma's in Le Parker Meridien hotel, one particular omelet will set you back $2,000.

Dubbed the "Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata," the breakfast in question includes 10 ounces of Sevurga caviar, an entire lobster, six fresh eggs, cream, chives and lobster sauce. It's served over a bed of Yukon gold potatoes.

The omelet was featured on an episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" in April 2016, when it only cost $1,000. But the restaurant doubled the price of the dish to reflect the quality and cost of the caviar.

The "Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata" from Norma's in NYC's Le Parker Meridien hotel.
The frittata first debuted on Norma's menu back in 2004, when Le Parker Meridien's president, Steven Pipes, and Norma's executive chef, Emile Castillo, were brainstorming a way to incorporate caviar into an omelet. Their strategy? Go big or go home.

"Since it would be costly, they decided to have some fun with it," Lisa Tharp, director of guest communications for Le Parker Meridien, tells CNBC Make It.

The dish made waves, and even earned an official entry in the "Guinness Book of World Records" as the most expensive omelet in the world.

How does this extravagant omelet compare to its more modest counterparts? An "Ultimate Omelette" from Denny's will set you back around $16 in New York City, meaning you could feed 125 friends for the price of one lobster and caviar frittata.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich | CNBC

But just because the ultra-wealthy can afford the over-the-top breakfast doesn't mean they indulge every day. Norma's sells only 12 "Zillion Dollar Frittatas" every year.

However, a smaller version of the frittata, topped with only 1 ounce of caviar, is available for a mere $200. It's a popular dish at Norma's, ordered several times per week and perfect for sharing.

Hype alone isn't what makes the frittata a menu staple, either. "It's delicious and not just a gimmick," Tharp says.

