The world's most expensive omelet costs $2,000—here's what you get

It's no secret that brunch in Manhattan can get pricey. But at Norma's in Le Parker Meridien hotel, one particular omelet will set you back $2,000.

Dubbed the "Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata," the breakfast in question includes 10 ounces of Sevurga caviar, an entire lobster, six fresh eggs, cream, chives and lobster sauce. It's served over a bed of Yukon gold potatoes.

The omelet was featured on an episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" in April 2016, when it only cost $1,000. But the restaurant doubled the price of the dish to reflect the quality and cost of the caviar.