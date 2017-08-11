You probably feel more loyal to your co-workers than to your boss or company

In the fast-paced and rapidly changing tech industry, employee loyalty is paramount. Loyal employees are more likely to stay with a company for years, which directly impacts a company's success.

However, a recent study found that most employees feel more loyalty to their fellow co-workers than to their boss or the company mission and vision.

The survey was performed by job review site Comparably and asked 36,000 workers across the tech industry about their work relationships.

The study found that 36 percent of workers in the tech industry say that their loyalty rests primarily with their coworkers, compared to 30 percent who say it rests with their boss or manager.

Just 11 percent say they're loyal to the company mission or vision and 10 percent consider themselves loyal to a direct report.