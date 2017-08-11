VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

You probably feel more loyal to your co-workers than to your boss or company

Comparably survey finds out how loyal tech workers actually are to their companies
A survey finds out just how loyal tech workers actually are to their bosses and companies   

In the fast-paced and rapidly changing tech industry, employee loyalty is paramount. Loyal employees are more likely to stay with a company for years, which directly impacts a company's success.

However, a recent study found that most employees feel more loyalty to their fellow co-workers than to their boss or the company mission and vision.

The survey was performed by job review site Comparably and asked 36,000 workers across the tech industry about their work relationships.

The study found that 36 percent of workers in the tech industry say that their loyalty rests primarily with their coworkers, compared to 30 percent who say it rests with their boss or manager.

Just 11 percent say they're loyal to the company mission or vision and 10 percent consider themselves loyal to a direct report.

Marcus Lemonis: Job-hopping is okay if you have a plan
Marcus Lemonis: Job-hopping is okay if you have a plan   

Broken down by work experience, employees with one to three years of experience were even more likely to feel loyalty to their coworkers rather than their boss or the company. Notably, 44 percent say they feel loyal to their coworkers compared to 35 percent for bosses and a mere 4 percent for the company vision.

These stats are particularly interesting since 20-something workers already have a reputation for job-hopping. Companies have been vocal about their inability to keep millennials employees engaged and purpose driven — a key motivator in the workplace.

In fact, workers who believe in a business and its mission are higher performers, more productive and likely to stay longer at the company, according to a recent Linkedin survey.

Steve Immelt, CEO of global law firm Hogan Lovells tells CNBC Make It that the best way to engage employees is to make them feel they have a stake in the company's goals. This enhances company loyalty and strengthens ties between bosses and their teams, he says.

"Get them excited by talking about what the firm is doing," says Immelt. "Get people focused on what you're trying to create, what you want to do and how what they're doing is relevant."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

See also:

3 ways the most effective bosses are retaining their 20-something employees

Cheesecake Factory's CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things

2 things the best companies do to keep their employees happy

How to deal with difficult coworkers without losing your mind
How to deal with difficult coworkers without losing your mind   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...