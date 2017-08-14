How to turn anxiety into focus in 3 easy steps

Everyone wants to do their best in important situations like speeches and job interviews. But the high stakes can also cause nervousness or anxiety, which block peak performance, according to Steven Kotler, co-author of "Stealing fire: How Silicon Valley, the Navy SEALs and maverick scientists are revolutionizing the way we live and work."

The good news is, there's a hack for that, say Kotler and his co-author Jamie Wheal on "The James Altucher Show" podcast.

Biochemically speaking, anxiety and excitement are the same thing, says Kotler. Anxiety is caused by too much of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine, which in smaller amounts is actually a focus chemical, he says.

"The only thing that's different is the frame you build around it. How you interpret it."