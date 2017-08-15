Quit your way to success: 6 people who left their jobs to make more money on their own

The horrible job. We've all had one.
The one that has you dreading Monday as early as Sunday morning. The one that has you plotting dramatic "I quit" scenarios while you're taking your morning shower. The one that has you asking yourself "What am I doing here?" every few days.
The worst part is feeling stuck. Maybe you can't find another job. Maybe you're not even sure where to look. You fear your fate is sealed forever.
More from Student Loan Hero:
6 best banks to refinance and consolidate student loans in 2017
Top lenders to consolidate and refinance parent PLUS loans
How to lower your student loan interest rates
The good news is many people have been in your shoes and managed to escape. Want proof? Below are six stories of people who not only quit their jobs but also ended up earning more. Here's how they did it.