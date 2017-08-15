Quit your way to success: 6 people who left their jobs to make more money on their own

Speaking of muscling through a not-so-great work situation, what happens if your job is taking over your life? When this happened to financial writer Kali Hawlk, she knew it was time to leave.

"Your work is clearly important — but it shouldn't run your life," she said. "And it certainly shouldn't make you miserable ALL the time."

Hawlk practices what she preaches in terms of taking risks for happiness. While she was working toward her goal of self-employment, she picked up her Southern roots and fulfilled her dream of moving to Boston.

Now she loves her work life and home life equally, as she's able to work for herself and then go out and enjoy her adopted city.

Hawlk's biggest focus as she made the transition was building her business to a reasonable size before taking the leap. Doing so provided some assurance that the business plan was sound and the success was replicable.

And all that extra work paid off when it led her to a big enough client base that she could go full time on her own.

"I wanted to earn at least twice as much from my own business as I earned from my job — to account for things like expenses, taxes, etc. — and I wanted to do that for at least three months in a row before I felt comfortable enough to go back out on my own," she said.