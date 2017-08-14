In the 'Game of Thrones' episode 'Eastwatch,' Samwell Tarly reveals when it's time to quit your job

When you're no longer excited about your job, or when you're feeling blocked and another passion is calling you, it may be time to quit, says best-selling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch. After watching this week's episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones," titled "Eastwatch," she would likely agree with Samwell Tarly's decision to leave the Citadel midway through his training, even though it might mean abandoning his dream of becoming a maester, or doctor-scholar.

Sam's mounting frustration with his superiors peaks when they resolve not to act on a message from Winterfell revealing an existential threat: Bran Stark, now also the mystical Three-Eyed Raven, saw an army of the dead marching beyond the Wall. Sam, who has encountered and fought the White Walkers himself, recognizes the danger.

He also understands the influence and power of the Citadel, and he first urges the maesters to act. "Everyone in Westeros trusts and respects you," he says. "If you advise all the lords to send their men north to hold the wall, they'll do it."

Sam isn't a boss hater or the Westeros equivalent of an entitled millennial. He's been trying his best to demonstrate his skills and follow instructions while also, at times, taking initiative. Earlier this season, he even figured out how to heal Sir Jorah Mormont from an advanced, thought-to-be-fatal greyscale infection. And he didn't pout when he didn't get a promotion, just more scut work, instead.

It seems clear that the problem is on the part of the institution, in this case, and not the employee.