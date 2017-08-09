In the 'Game of Thrones' episode 'Spoils of War,' Daenerys knows when to listen—and when to act

While it's true that you should hire people who are smarter than you, the best leaders know when it's best to think for themselves. On Sunday's episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones," "The Spoils of War," Daenerys Targaryen seeks the advice of canny strategists, but in the end she decides, mostly, to trust her gut.

Though she's furious about her recent losses, her chief adviser Tyrion Lannister and her respected ally Jon Snow tell her not to do anything rash like burn down the capital, King's Landing. Tyrion tells the would-be queen not to attack since heading into the fray against the forces led by his brother Jamie would risk her life. She questions his loyalty since he is, of course, a Lannister.

Jon points out that if she wants to offer the world something new, prosperity and peace, she shouldn't use her dragons on civilians to bring the same destruction her father once did. She has reason to question his loyalty, too, since he has still refused to bend the knee.

And yet, despite her doubts about both men, she listens. Indeed, in asking for Jon's opinion in the first place, Daenerys demonstrates a willingness to consider outside perspectives, something CEOs of high-performing companies do. As Elon Musk says, "We challenge our leaders to hire people that are better than themselves, therefore making the company better with each hire."

The would-be queen doesn't attack the people of King's Landing, but she goes ahead and joins a mainly Dothraki attack on the armies of the Lannisters and Tarlys, leading the charge from the back of her strongest dragon.

Daenerys' forces destroy the opposition.