Cersei Lannister is the strongest leader in Westeros, so she may well win the 'Game of Thrones'

Nestoris is arguably the most important ally to have in all of Westeros, but she has also united with Euron Greyjoy, king of the Iron Islands. Euron is repulsive, as Cersei clearly recognizes, but his fleet is unmatched, and he's already proven his loyalty to her by bringing her the woman who murdered her daughter.

The Queen still has some challenges. Her competitors are committed and have a strong narrative (and dragons). Also, she lacks compassion and, according to a report from TalentSmart, most leaders need that to thrive.

Forcing Ellaria Sand to watch her daughter slowly waste away right in front of her in the dungeons beneath King's Landing is dramatic, maybe even psychopathic. There are more humane ways to bring the murderer of her daughter to justice, just as there were more humane ways to get rid of the High Sparrow, who punished her for her sins by having her walk naked through the streets of the capital and whom she, in turn, destroyed.

When it comes to dealing with her enemies, in short, Cersei is ruthless. But, contrary to recent suggestions, she's not mad. She is bold.

She uses wildfire, but not recklessly, like the late Mad King Aerys did. She deploys it target the Sept of Baelor and wipes out the entire class of Sparrows. At the Battle of Blackwater, she uses it, again in a reasonably controlled way, to sink her opponent Stannis Baratheon's ships.

Other characters are too afraid of losing control of wildfire to use it at all. She uses it without losing control, and she wins.

Proactive risk-taking is another quality often associated with great leaders. After Elon Musk sold PayPal, for example, he used almost the entirety of the revenue to invest in SpaceX without any formal experience in the aerospace industry. SpaceX is now one of the most valuable privately held companies in the world.