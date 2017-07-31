3 things every great boss does, according to self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis

VISIT CNBC.COM

The Definitive Guide to Business with Marcus Lemonis

Bosses come in all shapes and sizes. Some make you feel happy and productive, while others make work pretty difficult.

Self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis has seen nearly every kind of leader as the host of CNBC's "The Profit," on which he invests his own money to help struggling companies meet their challenges head on. In this week's episode, Lemonis reflects on all that he's learned from working work with and investing money in dozens of leaders — both great and not-so-great.

The best bosses, he says, do these three things:

1) They treat others well

An inspiring leader makes an effort to see his or her employees as real people, according to Kim Scott, a former Google executive turned Silicon Valley CEO coach.

"It's not enough to care only about people's ability to perform a job," she writes in her book "Radical Candor."

"It's about giving a damn," the former Google exec told CNBC Make It in an interview, "sharing more than just your work self and encouraging everyone who reports to you to do the same."

To start, try recognizing good work or improvement more often, sharing personal anecdotes, asking follow up questions in conversation and being honest and direct if something isn't right.

2) They build balanced teams

Let go of the pressure to do everything yourself, because when it comes down to it, you probably can't. That's something even Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and co-founder believes.

"No one does it alone," Zuckerberg said in a September speaking event. "When you look at most big things that get done in the world, they're not done by one person, so you're going to need to build a team."

"When you look at most big things that get done in the world, they're not done by one person." -Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and co-founder

Whether you're hiring a direct-report, employee, consultant or intern, look for someone who has skills you struggle with.

For example, if you're great with technical tasks your company requires, but need someone to help communicate that vision, consider hiring someone who has great speaking skills.

If you're great at selling a product, but need someone who is more organized to keep track of expenses or inventory, act on that in your next hiring round.

3) They motivate others

Ignore the Machiavellian advice that it's better to be feared than loved.

"I always tell people to encourage their employees, incentivize them," Lemonis says. "Make them more attached to the business, not less."

By using inspiring words, positive body language and taking the time to help your employees reach their goals, you can create a place people look forward to coming to every morning.

Being a better boss won't just boost your own confidence. It will also improve your performance. The research is clear: A great boss can make employees happier and much more productive.

"That's the number one takeaway," Lemonis says, "how to treat people."

Video by Zack Guzman.

