3 things every great boss does, according to self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis

Bosses come in all shapes and sizes. Some make you feel happy and productive, while others make work pretty difficult.

Self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis has seen nearly every kind of leader as the host of CNBC's "The Profit," on which he invests his own money to help struggling companies meet their challenges head on. In this week's episode, Lemonis reflects on all that he's learned from working work with and investing money in dozens of leaders — both great and not-so-great.

The best bosses, he says, do these three things: