Take a look inside this $30,000-a-night Caesars Palace villa in Las Vegas, with Marcus Lemonis

What's it like staying in a hotel room that costs $30,000 a night?

Marcus Lemonis, a self-made millionaire and star of CNBC's "The Profit," recently visited Las Vegas to stay at Caesars Palace, one of the oldest hotel-casinos on the Vegas strip, having first opened its doors in 1966. Today, Caesars offers nearly 4,000 rooms and suites across six towers, including a variety of ultra-luxurious villas that range in price from $3,000 to a whopping $35,000 per night.

Lemonis toured one of the high roller villas, which starts at $30,000 a night, with Caesars Palace general manager Sean McBurney while filming "The Profit: High Stakes," which premieres Tues., Jan. 8, at 10 PM ET/PT.

While Lemonis himself stayed in a smaller (but still extremely luxurious) villa that costs nearly $3,500 per night ("I don't want anybody to think I spent $30,000," he jokes), he tells McBurney that he wants to see "the biggest and the best" the company has to offer.

Take a look inside the luxurious — and pricey — digs.