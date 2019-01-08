VISIT CNBC.COM

The Definitive Guide to Business with Marcus Lemonis

Take a look inside this $30,000-a-night Caesars Palace villa in Las Vegas, with Marcus Lemonis

These two Las Vegas villas go for $3,400 - $30,000 a night
What's it like staying in a hotel room that costs $30,000 a night?

Marcus Lemonis, a self-made millionaire and star of CNBC's "The Profit," recently visited Las Vegas to stay at Caesars Palace, one of the oldest hotel-casinos on the Vegas strip, having first opened its doors in 1966. Today, Caesars offers nearly 4,000 rooms and suites across six towers, including a variety of ultra-luxurious villas that range in price from $3,000 to a whopping $35,000 per night.

Lemonis toured one of the high roller villas, which starts at $30,000 a night, with Caesars Palace general manager Sean McBurney while filming "The Profit: High Stakes," which premieres Tues., Jan. 8, at 10 PM ET/PT.

While Lemonis himself stayed in a smaller (but still extremely luxurious) villa that costs nearly $3,500 per night ("I don't want anybody to think I spent $30,000," he jokes), he tells McBurney that he wants to see "the biggest and the best" the company has to offer.

Take a look inside the luxurious — and pricey — digs.

Marcus Lemonis with Caesars Palace General Manager Sean McBurney.
Source: CNBC's "The Profit"
For "The Profit: High Stakes," McBurney takes Lemonis through the Trajan Villa, a 10,000-square-foot suite that features three bedrooms and starts at $30,000 per night. The villa is located in one of the newer towers — it opened in 2012 — that make up the more than 50-year-old hotel and casino.

One of the Trajan Villa's three bedrooms.
Source: CNBC's "The Profit"
Upon entering the villa, Lemonis is greeted by luxurious touches such as barreled ceilings and floors made of stones imported from around the world. Some villas also feature a media room, exotic fish tanks and golf simulators, among other amenities.

The interior of the Trajan Villa at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.
Source: CNBC's "The Profit"
"The amenities are impressive, but it's really the service experience that makes this extraordinary," McBurney tells Lemonis, referring to the hotel's staff of more than 65 butlers dedicated to covering the 22 villas on the property, attending to guests' every need. The staff of butlers are even ready to serve multi-lingual guests, as Caesars has butlers who speak several languages, including Arabic or Cantonese, McBurney says.

"It's all about personalization," McBurney adds. "And, the more you can learn about how a customer actually behaves, the more efficiently you can appeal to them, the more efficiently you can market to them."

Of course, not everyone can afford such expensive accommodations, so many of the villas' guests are big-name celebrities, the extremely wealthy or large corporate groups in town for a convention or business meeting. For instance, McBurney notes that actor Leonardo DiCaprio is a previous occupant.

"We see this is popular with celebrities, dignitaries, royalty, wealthy individuals," McBurney tells Lemonis, and a lot of C-level executives get the room during conventions to use the space for meetings and entertaining. "We can host large dinners. You can do a 40-person dinner."

The Trajan Villa even has a large dining room.
Source: CNBC's "The Profit"
To cater to the celebrity set, the villa has a private valet entrance, where guests can enter the rooms more discreetly than going through the lobby. There is also a private pool that they can use rather than one of the six public pools that are open throughout the hotel grounds.

The Trajan Villa's private pool at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.
Source: CNBC's "The Profit"
Caesars Palace Las Vegas has 25 villas on offer overall, ranging in size from 3,000 square feet to more than 12,000 square feet, McBurney said.

A look inside one of the Trajan Villa's opulent bathrooms.
Source: CNBC's "The Profit"
Having large and luxurious offerings helps Caesars Palace compete with the other high-end hotels and casinos on the Vegas strip, especially when it comes to luring corporate groups and conventions, explains McBurney.

The hotel's villas operate at roughly 50 percent capacity, McBurney says, which means they're full about half of the time. McBurney says Caesars could easily fill the luxurious rooms 100 percent of the time, if they lowered the price, but that would also "take the exclusivity away" because the hotel needs to have at least a few large, luxurious spaces available at a moment's notice in case a high-roller or big-name needs a place to stay on short notice.

Caesars Palace is owned by Caesars Entertainment, one of the country's largest gaming companies, which owns and operates roughly 50 casinos and hotels around the world. The company emerged from bankruptcy in 2017, two years after filing for Chapter 11 protection after piling up more than $18 billion in debt. Caesars Entertainment reported $4.85 billion in total revenue in 2017.

The CNBC original documentary "The Profit: High Stakes" with Marcus Lemonis premieres Tues., Jan. 8 at 10P ET/PT.

This is 'The Profit' Marcus Lemonis' favorite thing to splurge on
