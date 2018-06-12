Marcus Lemonis: This one trait in a boss can destroy a business

And what's at stake is more than just business — it's about family too. John and Mike run the retail and supply businesses, while their father, Rick, operates the family's clothing screen printing shop, which was founded by his father.



A third brother, Ricky, previously worked there, until he passed away from cancer in 2016. Now, John and Mike want to keep their family business intact so they can eventually pass on equity in the company to their own kids (John has two daughters and Mike has three sons), as well as Ricky's children.

"We're gonna build this thing and they're gonna work for us. That's our dream," John tells Lemonis.

"Any time you meet people that are rich in family tradition ... those are the underpinnings of good business partners," says Lemonis.

Still, "I always anticipate that there's going to be some level of tension and some level of arguments and a difference in philosophy," with family-run businesses, Lemonis tells CNBC Make It.

And that's what he found.

To make sure there's a business for future generations, Lemonis tells the brothers that they need to close one of the retail locations (the lease is up anyway) and redesign the layout of the remaining store that will become their focus.

During the process, it becomes clear that John's management style is part of the problem, when his inner control freak comes out amid the changes.

Lemonis describes their process as "broken" after watching John cut off brother Mike mid-sentence, when talking to a client about a complaint.

"Certain things come down to respect," Mike tells John later in the episode. "It's like you want to be my boss sometimes, where I'm like, 'Dude, we're partners.'"

"Both of you, get your s--- together, and figure out how to coexist and have mutual respect," Lemonis tells the brothers.

But after Lemonis invites Mike's wife — who runs her own successful apparel store that pulled in $1.3 million in revenue in 2017, more than Tankfarm's two stores combined — to take charge of the redesign at the Anderson brothers' store, John refuses to go along with most of the changes.

"I don't like having outsiders come in and be like, 'No, do this, do this, do this,'" John tells Lemonis about why he couldn't handle watching someone else take control of the store's redesign.

"I think you really need to work on letting things roll off your back a little bit more," Lemonis tells him.