Self-made multimillionaire Marcus Lemonis' best business advice to start 2019

"I started my business career as a teenager and my family ruled with an iron fist," Lemonis tells CNBC Make It.



Lemonis' family put him to work at the family business at a young age, often at the expense of typical teen activities like going to summer camp, playing Little League Baseball or even going on school field trips, he says.



Working hard "was ingrained in the culture of our family," Lemonis says. But it helped him establish a very strong work ethic.

Lemonis grew up around his own family's business, a Miami-based automotive dealership owned by his grandfather, Anthony Abraham. Along with working at the family business, where he says he learned "positive and prosperous business values," Lemonis also became an entrepreneur at an early age. At 12, Lemonis started a lawn-mowing service in order to make enough money to start another business selling candy with his friends.



Of course, Lemonis admits now that spending less time working and more time with kids his own age might have helped him develop better social skills at an early age. But, he still believes that developing his work ethic early on helped him succeed in business.

"It was good because I was able to learn how to adapt in adult environments, learn how to communicate with adults, learn how to integrate in a business environment," he says.