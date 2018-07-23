This is ‘The Profit’ star Marcus Lemonis’ favorite thing to splurge on   

Sometimes, even Marcus Lemonis can’t resist a good shopping spree.

Lemonis is known for his business savvy, as the Chairman and CEO of Camping World, a company with a market value of over $2.1 billion, and the host of CNBC’s “The Profit,” the show where he helps struggling small business owners turn around their fortunes. But the self-made millionaire and entrepreneur tells CNBC Make It that his usual fiscal prudence doesn’t always prevent him from the occasional big splurge.

What’s more, Lemonis says he has a specific weak spot: "I'm a bit of a shopaholic” when it comes to fashion, he says.

“I like to buy nice clothes — I don't buy a lot of them — but I will spend kind of an obscene amount of money on clothes,” he tells CNBC Make It.

How much money is “obscene?” “I’ll go on a Saturday and spend [$3,000] on clothes,” Lemonis says.

Lemonis especially loves spending money on shoes. “I probably have 85 pairs of shoes in my closet… plus or minus,” Lemonis says.

“I like sneakers; I like to wear fun gym shoes — even with the suit,” he adds.

Still, even when Lemonis spends a lot of money on clothing, he says he at least tries to get his money’s worth by holding onto those expensive clothes for a long time.