How Kenneth Frazier’s background and career prepared him to 'stand against intolerance'

On Monday, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier stepped down from the American Manufacturing Council after President Donald Trump failed to condemn the terrorism committed by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a statement released on Merck's Twitter account, Frazier said, "As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

Trump, in turn, lashed out at Frazier for "RIPOFF DRUG PRICES."

Following Frazier's departure, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank both resigned as well.

This kind of bold leadership is not new for Frazier. The pharmaceutical executive has built a successful career while standing up for what he believes in, an equilibrium that's proved elusive for many others.

Here is how Frazier balances his role as an industry leader with his "personal conscience:"