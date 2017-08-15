VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 10 companies for millennials who want flexible jobs

As the largest generation in the U.S. workforce, millennials play a major role in helping companies decide what workplace policies and benefits are best for attracting new talent.

In a recent survey, job search site FlexJobs solicited responses from more than 1,100 millennials on what they want most in the workplace and how they evaluate potential job prospects. The results reveal that one of the top reasons millennials work is to pay for basic living necessities like housing, food, and transportation — pretty standard — followed by earning enough money to pay for traveling.

When it comes to deciding what jobs are the best fit for them, the survey results showed that 82 percent of millennials said work-life balance is a big factor, 76 percent said salary plays a major role, and 71 percent said work flexibility is key.

In fact, many young workers responded that they actually value workplace flexibility more than health insurance.

Millennial employees aren't all about job-hopping
With these results in mind, FlexJobs used data from Fortune's "100 Best Workplaces for Millennials" list to come up with the companies that offer the most flexible jobs to today's younger generation.

10. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Center

Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: According to FlexJobs, St. Jude's also offers its employees health insurance, unlimited career growth opportunities, a pension plan and vacation time.

9. TEKsystems

Headquarters: Hanover, Maryland

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: According to FlexJobs, TEKsystems offers health insurance, 401(k), employee discounts and paid time off. The technology staffing firm even rewards its top performing employees with a trip to Mexico.

8. CarMax

Headquarters: Richmond, Virginia

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: According to FlexJobs, in addition to providing employee health coverage for medical, dental and vision, the used car retailer also provides wellness plans to its employees, paid time off and retirement and stock purchase options. Outside of these benefits, the company has also established a CarMax Associate Disaster Relief Fund to help employees who have been affected by a natural disaster or a financial hardship.

The number one factor millennials consider when starting a new job
7. World Wide Technology

Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: World Wide Technology offers its employees tuition reimbursement, paid time off, 401(k) with company matching and health coverage for employees and their families.

6. American Fidelity Insurance

Headquarters: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: American Fidelity Insurance offers coverage for medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k), referral bonuses, an on-site fitness centers and medical clinics.

5. Workday

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: According to FlexJobs, Workday provides its employees with medical, dental and vision care coverage, stock option program, discounted gym memberships and monthly chair massages.

4. Marriott

Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: Marriott offers its employees professional development opportunities, training, mentorship and referral bonuses. The hospitality company also provides its employees with hotel and food discounts at it thousands of global properties.

3. Wegmans

Headquarters: Rochester, New York

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: According to FlexJobs, Wegmans offers medical coverage, paid time off and flexible scheduling to its part-time workers.

2. Zillow

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: According to FlexJobs, Zillow employees receive full health coverage, competitive compensation, stock options and wellness and family benefits.

1. Quicken Loans

Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan

Benefits offered in addition to flexible schedule: Quicken Loans offers its employees healthcare coverage, a 401(k) plan, paid time off to volunteer and seven paid holidays per calendar year.

