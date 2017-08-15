The top 10 companies for millennials who want flexible jobs

As the largest generation in the U.S. workforce, millennials play a major role in helping companies decide what workplace policies and benefits are best for attracting new talent.

In a recent survey, job search site FlexJobs solicited responses from more than 1,100 millennials on what they want most in the workplace and how they evaluate potential job prospects. The results reveal that one of the top reasons millennials work is to pay for basic living necessities like housing, food, and transportation — pretty standard — followed by earning enough money to pay for traveling.

When it comes to deciding what jobs are the best fit for them, the survey results showed that 82 percent of millennials said work-life balance is a big factor, 76 percent said salary plays a major role, and 71 percent said work flexibility is key.

In fact, many young workers responded that they actually value workplace flexibility more than health insurance.