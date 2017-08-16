The No. 1 way for introverts to become better at public speaking

If you identify as an introvert, public speaking can seem like a daunting task. In fact, it's tiring and emotionally laborious to express a personality that isn't yours, says Susan Cain, the best-selling author of "Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking."

But even introverts can become comfortable with public speaking if they continually practice, she tells CNBC Make It.

Although she is a self-proclaimed introvert, Cain speaks at numerous events. One of her most popular speeches is her 2012 TED Talks presentation, titled "The Power of Introverts." During her talk, which received over 17 million views online, the author discusses the many talents and abilities introverts possess.

Cain says that as an introvert living in an extrovert-friendly world, it can start to take an emotional toll on you. "You start to lose face in who you are," says Cain, "because your actual preference on how to be in this world is seen as illegitimate."

Still she says that there are times when introverts should step outside of their comfort zone and act out of character — notably, when they need to take on a leadership role. She uses herself as an example.

Although she now gives dozens of speeches every year, she was terrified of public speaking for a long time. She eventually became comfortable with having all eyes on her by working on it over time.

"The key for a leader is to practice in very small doses," says Cain. "Practice over and over to small and supportive groups."