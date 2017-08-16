Why IBM sends its best employees abroad for four weeks

Suspending a company's most productive employees from their day jobs and sending them to the developing world for a month may not seem like the best use of their time. But IBM does exactly that.
Why? Because the company believes that sending its top talents on these pro-bono assignments helps them develop leadership and problem-solving skills, work more collaboratively, strengthens company loyalty and entices millennials to join the company.
"After [the program] people go back to work with a much more robust view of the world and IBM," Jennifer Ryan Crozier, president of IBM's Corporate Service Corps Foundation, tells CNBC Make It.