11 companies that’ll pay you to travel

Norwegian Cruise Line

While some people like the stability and routine of heading to an office every day, some of us search for adventure and geographical variety in our work lives. Whether that means traveling is part of the job every day (like working on a cruise ship), you're allowed to work remotely (like in some tech jobs), or you take frequent business trips (like as a consultant), all of these jobs will give your working life variety.

We've handpicked 11 companies where travel can be something you receive a paycheck for – and they're hiring now!

1. KPMG

Rating on Glassdoor: 3.8

What They're Hiring For: Business Analyst; Senior Associate, Audit; Associate, Major Projects Advisory; Senior Associate, Oracle Cloud Technical Assistant

Locations Hiring: New York, NY; Albany, NY; Denver, CO; McLean, VA; San Francisco, CA; Chicago, IL; Montvale, NJ & more.

What Employees Say: "Work life balance is great; work is challenging and fulfilling; KPMG will teach you anything you need to know for the job; you are not bothered while on PTO; maternity benefits are incredibly generous as well as are other benefits; salary is competitive; hard work is recognized and appreciated; management is flexible to suit individual needs."—Current Employee

2. Norwegian Cruise Line

Rating on Glassdoor: 3.2

What They're Hiring For: Island Technical Mgr Assistant; Shore Excursion Staff; Casino Host; Cruise Staff – Pride of America

Locations Hiring: Miami, FL; Mesa, AZ; Omaha, NE; Tampa, FL & more.

What Employees Say: "Great benefits for all employees, medical insurance, 401 K, Gym, employees and friends discount, great salary, great opportunity to get new experiences." —Former Employee

3. Altour International

Rating on Glassdoor: 3.6

What They're Hiring For: Leisure Travel Independent Contractor – Part-Time; Sr. Account Manager – Travel Industry; Travel Assistant; Music Travel Specialist

Locations Hiring: Beverly Hills, CA; Las Vegas, NV; New York, NY; Jeffersonville, IN; Newport Beach, CA & more.

What Employees Say: "It's a place you can learn a lot about the travel industry, hotel chains & resorts, rules and regulations and Fam Trips for leisure agents."—Current Employee

4. kCura

Rating on Glassdoor: 4.1

What They're Hiring For: Sourcing Specialist; Change Manager; Senior Manager, Industry Marketing

Locations Hiring: Chicago, IL; Krakow, Poland; London, England & more.

What Employees Say: "Growth opportunities with career map and coach available. kCura encourages employees of all levels to be open with feedback, constructive and otherwise. kCura leadership takes it seriously and is better because of it." —Current Employee

5. Hawaiian Airlines

Rating on Glassdoor: 3.8

What They're Hiring For: Sales Executive, Inside Sales; Assistant Manager, Cargo Neighbor Island; Specialist, Repairs; Business Analyst, Administration

Locations Hiring: Honolulu, HI; Lihue, HI; Kailua Kona, HI; Kahului, HI & more.

What Employees Say: "This place is all about Aloha Spirit and perfect customer service. It is flexible and fun." —Current Employee

6. McKinsey and Company

Rating on Glassdoor: 4.3

What They're Hiring For: Implementation Consultant, Business Analyst, Associate, Provider Performance Improvement Consultant

Locations Hiring: San Jose, CA; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; Geneva, IL; Washington, DC; Charlotte, NC; Tampa, FL & more.

What Employees Say: "Steep learning curve on a regular basis, esp. in the first year. Fast-paced with long working hours. Lots of travel – away from home Mon-Thu." —Current Employee

7. Travel Nurse Across America

Rating on Glassdoor: 7.7

What They're Hiring For: Labor and Delivery Nurse, Post-Anesthesia Care Nurse, Emergency Room Nurse, Oncology Nurse, Medical/Surgical Nurse, CathLab Nurse & more.

Locations Hiring: Oakland, CA; Puyallup, WA; Austin, TX; Bangor, ME; Fayetteville, NC; York, PA; Orangeburg, SC & more.

What Employees Say: "Supportive team that takes accountability for their part in the process. Ongoing training available and encouraged. Culture is like none other. Managed with clarity, compassion and care." —Current Employee

8. Boston Consulting Group

Rating on Glassdoor: 4.3

What They're Hiring For: Senior Consultant; Executive Assistant; Recruiting Assistant

Locations Hiring: Boston, MA; Los Angeles, CA; Dallas, TX; Atlanta, GA; Manhattan Beach, CA & more.

What Employees Say: "Entrepreneurial, brilliant minds, challenging work, opportunities to learn and grow, great compensation filled will unparalleled benefits."—Current Employee

9. American Wedding Group

Rating on Glassdoor:

What They're Hiring For: Photographer; Videographer; Disk Jockey

Locations Hiring: Springfield, MO; Reno, NVA; Albany, NY; Albuquerque, NM; Rehoboth Beach, DE & more.

What Employees Say: "This company cares about their people. They are constantly looking at ways to make things better in the work place and always strive to be better. The hours can be long at times and we are in a high paced, high volume environment so you need to multi-task a lot." —Current Employee

10. Hornblower Cruises and Events

Rating on Glassdoor: 3.1

What They're Hiring For: Wedding Photographer; Deckhand-Maritime; Sous Chef; Sales Managers

Locations Hiring: Marina del Rey, CA; NYC Ferry, NY; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA & more.

What Employees Say: "Great location on the water. The employees are great and there is a great sense of family. Pay is competitive at hire. Flexible hours. Sense of accomplishment on events. Great team work. Family meals for the crew after events." —Current Employee

11. Paradigm Tax Group

Rating on Glassdoor: 3.4

What They're Hiring For: Managing Consultant; Market Leader; Associate – Commercial Real Estate

Locations Hiring: Minneapolis, MN; Atlanta, GA; Philadelphia, PA; Los Angeles, CA & more.

What Employees Say: "Very innovative leadership team with world class consultants. Strong geographic coverage and superior technology offering.Paradigm offers an account management program that is stronger than their competitors. We travel almost every week." —Current Employee

