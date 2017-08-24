After learning what male comics earned, Amy Schumer asked Netflix for a raise

Amy Schumer may sell out arena shows and land major movie deals, but she's not immune to the debate over the pay gap for women in entertainment.

In a feature published in the equal pay-themed August 22 issue of Variety, a source close to Schumer reveals that the comedian went back and asked for more money for her Netflix special after finding out just how much fellow comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were being paid.

Schumer signed the deal for her Netflix "Leather Special" for a reported $11 million, during a year in which she released a memoir and earned an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe for her roles in "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Trainwreck," respectively.