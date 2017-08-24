VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 metro areas where your paycheck goes the furthest

Getty Images

You could be making the exact same salary as someone living in another city and have a significantly different quality of life. Look no further than Silicon Valley for examples, where some well-paid Facebook engineers residein garages.

To pinpoint exactly how different life can be depending on your zip code, jobs and salary website Indeed did an analysis. Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis as well as salary data from 500,000 online submissions, Indeed ranked the top 104 largest metro areas according to the buying power your salary gives you.

"Big salaries and high prices go hand-in-hand," writes Jed Kolko, Indeed's chief economist. It's no surprise, then, that cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles didn't make the list.

The ranking, of course, doesn't take into account how "fun" it might be to live in any of these cities, or how much job growth is occurring. But it highlights some strong options to consider, especially for those who work remotely or are looking to relocate to a more affordable city.

Here are the top 10 metro areas where your salary gets you the most:

10. Toledo, OH

Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images

Average salary: $74,424

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $83,435

9. Wichita, KS

Walter Bibikow

Average salary: $75,795

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $83,566

8. Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, California sign
E+ | Getty Images

Average salary: $82,142

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $83,904

7. Memphis, TN

BB King's Company Store and music venues in legendary Beale Street entertainment district of Memphis, Tennessee, USA.
Tim Graham | Getty Images
BB King's Company Store and music venues in legendary Beale Street entertainment district of Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Average salary: $76,953

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $84,102

6. Cincinnati, OH

Top States Biz Ohio
Silvrshootr | Getty Images

Average salary: $75,201

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $84,306

5. El Paso, TX

Sebastiaan Kroes/ Getty Images

Average salary: $75,457

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $84,498

4. St. Louis, MO

Christian Heeb/Getty Images

Average salary: $76,567

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $84,511

3. Fresno, CA

Downtown Fresno, California
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Downtown Fresno, California

Average salary: $82,236

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $84,604

2. Jackson, MS

Dosfotos /Design Pics/Getty Images

Average salary: $76,666

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $84,995

1. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Beautiful fountain in an historic residential neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama.
Carol M. Highsmith | Buyenlarge | Getty Images)
Beautiful fountain in an historic residential neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama.

Average salary: $76,866

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $86,196

Check out the full report here.

