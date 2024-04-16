This is the No. 1 city in the world for remote work—what it's like to live there

April Jereza never intended to move abroad to Madrid, Spain, but now that she's been there for seven years, she thinks she'll stay for the long haul.

Jereza, 30, moved to Spain's capital in 2017 after quitting her finance job in Canada, taking a "huge" pay cut and joining a program where she taught English as a language assistant.

She was immediately taken by how welcoming and energizing Madrid is. "It's just a lively city," she tells CNBC Make It. "There's life on the streets. People are always out drinking a beer after work on the terraces or on a rooftop."

Working professionals take their leisure time seriously, she adds: People typically work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and take an hour for lunch, if not longer. After-work socializing at bars, museums and concerts is common before having dinner at 9 p.m. And, like much of Europe, Spaniards are guaranteed 25 days of paid vacation a year.

"People in Madrid, and Spain in general, really understand that you don't live to work; you work to live," Jereza says.

Other data touts the city's big benefits for professionals: Madrid is the No. 1 best city for remote work, according to a new analysis from Remote.com, a global HR platform for distributed teams.

The platform ranked the top 100 cities for remote work based on factors including quality of life, safety, internet infrastructure and travel, as well as current economic factors, such as inflation and whether it offers a digital nomad visa, which is now available in more than 50 countries.

Here are the top 10 best cities in the world for remote work, according to Remote.com:

Madrid, Spain Madeira, Portugal Toronto, Canada Auckland, New Zealand Tokyo, Japan Paris, France Portland, Maine, USA Taipei, Taiwan Stockholm, Sweden Reykjavik, Iceland

According to the report, Madrid has low taxes and expat visa options targeted toward freelancers and remote workers. Spain also has its own digital nomad visa for "international teleworkers," and Jereza says its network of cafes and coworking spaces means you can work remotely but still feel connected with others. She now works as a product manager for a multinational social media agency from its Madrid office and works remotely part of the week.