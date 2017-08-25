These small businesses in Texas are bracing to help others rebuild after Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey is headed directly toward the coast of Texas, and the category 3 storm is expected to bring up to 35 inches of rain in certain areas, as well as winds at 125 miles per hour and sea levels as high as 12 feet.

For many small business owners, the effects could be devastating. Nearly 40 percent of small businesses don't reopen after a natural disaster because of the cost to repair damages, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But these small businesses are getting ready to help to rebuild.

Andy Crocker is the owner of Crocker Moving and Storage in coastal city Corpus Christi, which is directly in the predicted path of the storm.

His family has been running the business since 1910 and the company moved into its current building in 1956, he tells CNBC Make It. Crocker can tick off the storms the structure has withstood.

"Hurricane Carla, Hurricane Celia, Hurricane Beulah," he says, in 1961, 1983 and 1967, respectively. And the list goes on.

Crocker is taking precautions and has back-up generators in place. "About two days ago we started shutting things down," he says. "We started moving things around, away from doorways and away from windows."

He has no moving jobs booked for Monday or Tuesday. But by Wednesday, Crocker plans to be back to business, he says. He's even hoping to have employees who evacuated return.

That's because in the aftermath of the storm, customers might need him. "If [residents] do have household damage, they need to have their furniture removed for repairs," Crocker says. He plans to be ready.

It's a similar situation for Art Ramirez, the owner of Summit Construction, also in Corpus Christi. He is expecting to be busy with repairs and rebuilding jobs after the storm.

"I anticipate for our phone to be ringing a whole lot," he says. "We have a pretty large team of contractors and sub-contractors and we've already contacted a lot of them letting them know that extra work is going to be coming."

He hopes that residents will support other local business too.

"The good thing about Corpus Christie is no matter what we go through, we are a pretty tight knit community," he says. "People are going to go back to the restaurants, people are going to go back to the mall, people are going to go back to their every-day lives."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Trump to Texas, as Hurricane Harvey bears down: 'Good luck to everybody'