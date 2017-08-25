Robots are stealing our jobs and our dance moves: This video of 1,069 dancing robots is mesmerizing

Elon Musk says artificial intelligence is a bigger threat than North Korea. Bill Gates has suggested that it will be necessary for companies to pay a "robot tax" as they increasingly replace workers with automation.

But the rise of machine intelligence isn't all bad. Case in point: it's made possible a robot dance party which is ... oddly captivating to watch.

Recently, Chinese company WL Intelligent Technology Co. broke the Guinness World Records for the most robots dancing simultaneously. There were 1,069 in all who made it through the dance routine. A couple toppled over and they weren't counted, according to a statement from Guinness World Records. (Video below.)