Robots are stealing our jobs and our dance moves: This video of 1,069 dancing robots is mesmerizing

1,069 robots dancing simultaneously broke the Guinness World Records
Photo courtesy Guinness World Records

Elon Musk says artificial intelligence is a bigger threat than North Korea. Bill Gates has suggested that it will be necessary for companies to pay a "robot tax" as they increasingly replace workers with automation.

But the rise of machine intelligence isn't all bad. Case in point: it's made possible a robot dance party which is ... oddly captivating to watch.

Recently, Chinese company WL Intelligent Technology Co. broke the Guinness World Records for the most robots dancing simultaneously. There were 1,069 in all who made it through the dance routine. A couple toppled over and they weren't counted, according to a statement from Guinness World Records. (Video below.)

The robot dance off, held in Guangzhou, Guangdong, was actually a business strategy — a public relations move by WL Intelligent Technology Co., the creators of the humanoid bots. It hosted the event as a way to show off its robot technology, according to a statement from Guinness World Records. Clearly, their public relations strategy worked. The Guinness World Records YouTube video already has hundreds of thousands of views.

The robots in the dance party are called "Dobi" and retail for $329.99. In addition to dancing, the Dobi robot can also do push ups and respond to voice commands.

To take the top spot, WL Intelligent Technology Co. outstripped Chinese tech company Ever Win Company & Ltd, which previously held the record with 1,007 robots dancing simultaneously. That record was set in July 2016. (Video below.)

