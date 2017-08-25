Why Elon Musk might be right about his artificial intelligence warnings

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly said society needs to be more concerned about safety with the increased use of artificial intelligence.

"If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be," Musk recently tweeted.

Jenny Dearborn, chief learning officer at software solutions company SAP, agrees.

In fact, she says it's critical to educate ourselves on artificial intelligence and how to best use it.

"Artificial intelligence will be everywhere," she tells CNBC Make It. "It will be the most prevalent aspect of our society that won't be visibly seen. But it will be behind everything."

She says it will impact everything we do, including scanning badges, scrolling the internet, using apps and home sensor systems and many other facets of daily living. As a result, AI will constantly collect data and personal information. Companies can then take this info and apply algorithms to get a sense of your behavior, explains Dearborn.

"We need to use artificial intelligence to augment people, not replace them," she says. "And we need more people to have a voice in how we use that so we aren't being taken advantage of."

But who would be taking advantage of us and why should we care? Dearborn says that there are three companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence: Google, Facebook and Amazon. They "have the most to gain," she says.

"People need to be savvy as to their participation so they don't wake up one day and say, 'I've been a pawn,'" says Dearborn.

She uses health trackers, such as Fitbit, as an example: A health-care company could decide to use the data provided by fitness apps to learn more about people's health habits. "Then what if one day it decides to increase premiums for people who walk less than 10,000 steps per day?" she says.