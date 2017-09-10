Kellyanne Conway on the secret to her success: 'I think like a man and behave like a lady'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway believes the secret to her success is simple: She learned how to "think like a man and behave like a lady," Time magazine reports.

She doesn't explain what she believes it means to think like a man, and her comment calls to mind Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was similarly oblique when he told filmmaker Oliver Stone, "I'm not a woman, so I don't have bad days." Conway does more explicitly discuss some of the difficulties she has faced over the course of her career as a woman in GOP politics.

20 years ago, the RNC, she says, was like "walking into the men's locker room at the Elk's Club, holding a bachelor party."

For its issue featuring various "firsts," Time magazine salutes Conway, a conservative attorney, pollster and CEO who became the "first woman to run a winning presidential campaign." Originally senior adviser to then-candidate Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort, Conway took over for Manafort in July 2016 and led the Republican to a surprise victory.

From the time that she was an only child in southern New Jersey, living with her mother, grandmother and two unmarried aunts, Conway tells Time, she was "precocious," good with numbers, facts and figures. "I was taught to be a very strong, independent and free-thinking woman," she says.