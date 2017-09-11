Apply to one of these 10 companies if you want to work for a great boss

Your relationship with your boss can make or break how much you enjoy going to work every day. According to the Harvard Business Review, a boss's leadership style can be contagious: Good leadership leads to higher employee engagement.

Employer review site kununu has compiled a list of 10 companies that offer employees the most support from management, based on results from half a million employee reviews. Moritz Kothe, CEO of kununu, tells CNBC Make It that many professionals consider a good boss to be someone who doesn't view themselves as a superior, and who listens to employees' needs.

"It all comes down to 'don't act like my boss,'" said Kothe. "Act like someone who supports me, listens to me and helps me to excel at what I do, while also considering a private situation that might come up."