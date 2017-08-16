VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 companies with the most candidate-friendly job interviews

Interviews play a huge role in deciding whether or not an employer and employee are a good match.

"The interview process is the gateway experience that employers have with a candidate," said Glassdoor Chief Human Resources Officer Carmel Galvin in a statement, "and you only get one chance to make a great first impression."

For the second year in a row, job search platform Glassdoor has released its Candidates' Choice Awards, which includes a list of the best places to interview in the U.S. and the U.K. in 2017.

Using anonymous feedback from job-seekers about their overall interview experience, Glassdoor found that the top-rated companies have a smooth interview process, are educational, transparent and friendly, and provide clear communication about a candidate's next steps.

If you're looking for a more positive interview experience with your next job, consider applying to the companies below:

10. QuickTrip

Interview rating: 80 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 2.3/5

Length of interview process: 10 days

9. JetBlue

Interview rating: 81 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 2.8/5

Length of interview process: 46 days

8. LUSH North America

Interview rating: 81 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 2.5/5

Length of interview process: 13 days

7. General Mills

Interview rating: 82 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 3.3/5

Length of interview process: 22 days

6. SSM Health

Interview rating: 83 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 2.6/5

Length of interview process: 13 days

5. J. Crew

Interview rating: 83 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 2.0/5

Length of interview process: 9 days

4. Salesforce

Interview rating: 85 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 3.3/5

Length of interview process: 35 days

3. Cadence Design Systems

Interview rating: 86 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 2.9/5

Length of interview process: 23 days

2. Horizon Media

Interview rating: 91 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 2.7/5

Length of interview process: 17 days

1. Dignity Health

Interview rating: 93 percent positive

Difficulty of interview: 2.7/5

Length of interview process: 21 days

