The 10 companies with the most candidate-friendly job interviews

Interviews play a huge role in deciding whether or not an employer and employee are a good match.

"The interview process is the gateway experience that employers have with a candidate," said Glassdoor Chief Human Resources Officer Carmel Galvin in a statement, "and you only get one chance to make a great first impression."

For the second year in a row, job search platform Glassdoor has released its Candidates' Choice Awards, which includes a list of the best places to interview in the U.S. and the U.K. in 2017.

Using anonymous feedback from job-seekers about their overall interview experience, Glassdoor found that the top-rated companies have a smooth interview process, are educational, transparent and friendly, and provide clear communication about a candidate's next steps.