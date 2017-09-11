Robots won’t steal our jobs if we put workers at the center of the AI revolution

The technologies driving artificial intelligence are expanding exponentially, leading many technology experts and futurists to predict machines will soon be doing many of the jobs that humans do today. Some even predict humans could lose control over their future.

While we agree about the seismic changes afoot, we don't believe this is the right way to think about it. Approaching the challenge this way assumes society has to be passive about how tomorrow's technologies are designed and implemented. The truth is there is no absolute law that determines the shape and consequences of innovation. We can all influence where it takes us.

Thus, the question society should be asking is: "How can we direct the development of future technologies so that robots complement rather than replace us?"

The Japanese have an apt phrase for this: "giving wisdom to the machines." And the wisdom comes from workers and an integrated approach to technology design, as our research shows.