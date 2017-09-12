Gun sales fall by $100 million due to the 'Trump slump'

American Outdoor Brands, one of the largest gun manufacturers in the United States, experienced a 48.5 percent decrease in firearms revenue this quarter compared with the same time last year, The Guardian reports. Sales fell $100 million as a result of what has been called the "Trump slump."

The political climate has influence over gun sales. The expectation of many Americans that Hillary Clinton, the vocal pro-gun-control candidate, was going to win the presidential election in November is considered largely responsible for last year's surge.

People buy firearms at the highest rates when they fear regulations will be enhanced. The mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub shooting in June of 2016 also spurred record sales. According to the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), over 27.5 million firearm background checks for gun transactions were processed in 2016. That was over 4 million more than the previous year, and double the number of transactions in 2008.