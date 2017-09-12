What to do if you're worried your spouse might be sabotaging your career

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama and many other successful people have discussed the importance of having their spouse by their side as they pursued their careers.

Unfortunately, that's not always the case. In fact, some spouses may intentionally, or unintentionally, sabotage their partner's career success, says relationship expert Susan Winter. When this happens, she says, it's crucial that you address the problem.

"As soon as you identify an issue, speak about it," she tells CNBC Make It. "Articulate what you're feeling."

Winter says that there are various reasons why a spouse may be trying to hinder your success. Your spouse could be envious of your achievements and may be insecure, competitive or just less ambitious.

"You can be with a partner and not see this happen until your dreams are higher," says Winter. "It can emerge later in your relationship." Regardless, it's important that you bring up the matter with your partner, says the relationship expert.

Winter suggests using clear examples of what your partner has done to show this lack of support. For example, does your partner make you doubt your abilities, complain about your work getting in the way or display passive-aggressive behavior? These are all signs that your spouse may be holding you back in your career, says Winter.

After you have expressed what your partner is doing wrong, give clear examples of what they should do instead, she says. For example, if he or she is critical about all of your career decisions ask your spouse to begin with a positive when critiquing.