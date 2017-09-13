Every age group, gender and income bracket say they waste too much money on this one thing

When it comes to blowing their hard-earned cash, millennials and baby boomers may have more in common than you think. The same goes for men and women, Americans who live on opposite sides of the country and even people of different income brackets.

That's because they all say they waste too much money on one particular thing: food.

Professional-resources website Hloom surveyed 2,000 U.S. residents, asking for insight on the ways people spend their money. Factoring in age, gender, income and geography, the survey found 10 items Americans consider "money-wasters."

More than eight in 10 Americans admit they waste money, according to Hloom, and of the top five things they blow it on, four involve food. (Maybe that's not so surprising given that American's spend $900,000 a month on avocado toast.)