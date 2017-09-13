The best advice these 11 successful people ever received

My amazing parents will always be my favorite mentors. As immigrants, they did whatever it took to take care of our family as six of us packed in a two-bedroom apartment in Redondo Beach, California.
They both worked two full-time jobs, yet made time to go dancing, take us to the beach, and give food or money to those less fortunate. They both eventually became successful business people, yet continued to live by the same altruistic principles no matter how much they were worth monetarily.
Today, my extended family still takes the time to have fun together, gratefully enjoy the things money can't buy and give back to those in need. It makes the good days sweeter and the tough days easier.
—Nafisé Nina Hodjat, founder and managing attorney of The SLS Firm
