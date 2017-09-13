The best advice these 11 successful people ever received

My father, Charlie Harrington, was my first and best mentor. He taught me to analyze my day on a dollar-a-minute basis. Every Sunday, I examine the week ahead. I evaluate where to dedicate my time before moving things around. I ask, "How long will this take? What's my upside? What's the opportunity cost?"

I turn down free equity in people's businesses every day because they want too much of my time: a weekly one-hour call, a monthly face-to-face meeting, a quarterly retreat. But it's a startup. If it makes $1 million in three years, I'll get five percent, which is $50,000. The math isn't worth it.

I recently acquired two million shares of stock in a public company, trading at 60 cents a share. They only asked for a quarterly board meeting — two in person. The upside made it worth my time.

—Kevin Harrington, inventor of the infomercial, pioneer of the "As Seen on TV" industry, and original Shark on Shark Tank