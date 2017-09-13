The top 4 late-night TV hosts earn millions of dollars a year—here's who makes the most

Show: "Conan" on TBS

Estimated annual salary: $12 million

Colbert and Kimmel were both nominated for a 2017 Best Variety Talk Series Emmy, along with Samantha Bee, John Oliver, James Corden and Bill Maher.

"The Daily Show," now hosted by Trevor Noah, has been nominated for the Short Form Variety Series category for its "Between the Scenes" edition. And "Late Night with Seth Myers" has been nominated for its writing.

The fact that they didn't make Variety's list indicates that none of these other late-night hosts earn more than $3 million a year, since that's the lowest salary of any talk show host included.

Oliver, host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight," just signed a new contract to continue his show through 2020. He was making $2 million a year, according to TV Guide's annual salary report, and HBO would not disclose his new salary.

As it happens, Variety's highest-paid actor in the "Reality/News/Host" category is not one of the late-night crew at all: it's Ellen DeGeneres, host of NBC's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She leads the pack with estimated earnings of $50 million a year, more than Matt Lauer, Judge Judy or even Jon Stewart at his peak.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC, MSNBC and CNBC.

