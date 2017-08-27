The male 'Game of Thrones' stars don’t make more than the female leads—here’s who gets paid the most

If everything goes as planned on Sunday's season finale of "Game of Thrones," the show's biggest competitors for the Seven Kingdom's will finally meet in King's Landing, something viewers have been waiting for all series.

The show is a constant struggle for power. But what about in real life? Who does HBO financially value the most?

According to Variety, the five main actors each make the same amount: $500,000 per episode. That includes: Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister).

To see the other female leads, Headey and Clarke, get paid the same as their male co-stars is refreshing. Historically, women have been paid less in Hollywood and in other industries.

Notably, it is somewhat surprising that Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), a "Game of Thrones" fan-favorite with considerable screen-time, is not with the others in the top-tier. Reports, however, have suggested that is because of her age (she's only 20, after all).