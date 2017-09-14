Graduates from these colleges earn the highest salaries in every U.S. state

While your potential salary out of college isn't always a concern of high school seniors when they're choosing a school, where you go to college can make a big difference in terms of how much money you'll go on to make. And the university that will position you best in the marketplace isn't always the one you assume it'll be.

Career services site Zippia combed through data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to find the institution in each U.S. state where graduates go on to earn the highest salaries. To compile its list, Zippia combined the the median earnings for schools both six and 10 years after graduation, in order to find schools that boast the highest earners overall. You can read more about the methodology here.

Some top-tier universities, such as Harvard, Yale and Princeton, show up, like you might expect they would, topping the list for their respective states. So do some state schools. And sometimes Ivies and flagship campuses are both beaten by a dark horse: Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, for example, raced past Columbia and New York University to earn the top spot in New York and one of the top ten spots overall.