Graduates from these colleges earn the highest salaries in every U.S. state

A graduating student of the City College of New York wears a message on his cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan.
Mike Segar | Reuters
While your potential salary out of college isn't always a concern of high school seniors when they're choosing a school, where you go to college can make a big difference in terms of how much money you'll go on to make. And the university that will position you best in the marketplace isn't always the one you assume it'll be.

Career services site Zippia combed through data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to find the institution in each U.S. state where graduates go on to earn the highest salaries. To compile its list, Zippia combined the the median earnings for schools both six and 10 years after graduation, in order to find schools that boast the highest earners overall. You can read more about the methodology here.

Some top-tier universities, such as Harvard, Yale and Princeton, show up, like you might expect they would, topping the list for their respective states. So do some state schools. And sometimes Ivies and flagship campuses are both beaten by a dark horse: Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, for example, raced past Columbia and New York University to earn the top spot in New York and one of the top ten spots overall.

Here's the full list of schools, listed alphabetically by state:

Alabama: Samford University

Average earnings: $59,450

Alaska: Alaska Pacific University

Average earnings: $44,600

Arizona: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at Prescott

Average earnings: $57,800

Arkansas: John Brown University

Average earnings: $49,450

California: Stanford University

Average earnings: $112,850

Graduating Stanford University students are shown before the start of the 123rd Stanford commencement ceremony, June 15, 2014, in Stanford, Calif.
Getty Images
Colorado: Colorado School of Mines

Average earnings: $74,250

Connecticut: Yale University

Average earnings: $85,850

Delaware: University of Delaware

Average earnings: $51,550

Florida: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at Daytona Beach

Average earnings: $57,800

Georgia: Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)

Average earnings: $69,250

Campus of Georgia Tech
Hawaii: Hawaii Pacific University

Average earnings: $47,000

Idaho: University of Idaho

Average earnings: $39,750

Illinois: University of Chicago

Average earnings: $82,800

Indiana: University of Notre Dame

Average earnings: $78,300

Iowa: Drake University

Average earnings: $58,600

University of Notre Dame
ReDunnLev | Getty Images
Kansas: Baker University

Average earnings: $49,250

Kentucky: Thomas More College

Average earnings: $49,650

Louisiana: Tulane University

Average earnings: $60,150

Maine: Maine Maritime Academy

Average earnings: $79,550

Maryland: Johns Hopkins University

Average earnings: $74,000

55065510
Robert Spencer | Getty Images

Massachusetts: Harvard University

Average earnings: $118,400

Michigan: Kettering University

Average earnings: $68,250

Minnesota: Saint John's University

Average earnings: $54,400

Mississippi: University of Mississippi

Average earnings: $47,150

Missouri: Washington University in St. Louis

Average earnings: $70,200

A group of students meet on the lawn outside Webster Hall on the campus of Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Cheryl Senter | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Montana: Montana Tech of the University of Montana

Average earnings: $46,800

Nebraska: Creighton University

Average earnings: $57,800

Nevada: University of Nevada at Reno

Average earnings: $46,000

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College

Average earnings: $85,100

New Jersey: Princeton University

Average earnings: $92,300

Princeton University
Source: Princeton University
New Mexico: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

Average earnings: $50,150

New York: Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Average earnings: $101,150

North Carolina: Duke University

Average earnings: $97,600

North Dakota: University of North Dakota

Average earnings: $49,100

Ohio: Case Western Reserve University

Average earnings: $71,600

College Grad
H. Armstrong Roberts | ClassicStock | Getty Images

Oklahoma: University of Oklahoma

Average earnings: $51,550

Oregon: University of Portland

Average earnings: $51,700

Pennsylvania: University of Pennsylvania

Average earnings: $102,850

Rhode Island: Brown University

Average earnings: $67,900

South Carolina: Clemson University

Average earnings: $48,950

General view of the Benson Science Hall on the campus of the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee.
Vanderbilt | Collegiate Images | Getty Images
South Dakota: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Average earnings: $52,900

Tennessee: Vanderbilt University

Average earnings: $67,800

Texas: Rice University

Average earnings: $70,700

Utah: Brigham Young University at Provo

Average earnings: $54,400

Vermont: Middlebury College

Average earnings: $65,850

Students gather in the shade on the campus of Washington and Lee University in Lexington City, Va.
Doug Plummer | Washington and Lee University
Virginia: Washington and Lee University

Average earnings: $75,950

Washington: University of Washington at Seattle

Average earnings: $54,700

West Virginia: West Virginia University Institute of Technology

Average earnings: $43,750

Wisconsin: Milwaukee School of Engineering

Average earnings: $58,500

Wyoming: University of Wyoming

Average earnings: $45,500

