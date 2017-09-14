A Trump Administration move could cost savers $10.9 billion: Report

The fiduciary rule, which was one of the Labor Department's achievements under former President Barack Obama, requires financial advisors to act in the best interests of clients when it comes to overseeing retirement accounts.

The Obama administration had estimated that it would save retirement investors about $17 billion a year in hidden fees and lost earning potential.

The Trump administration already delayed implementation of the rule once earlier this year.

"Implementing the fiduciary rule sooner rather than later benefits consumers," certified financial planner at Personal Capital Michelle Brownstein tells CNBC Make It, "because it legally requires financial advisors to give advice in the best interest of their clients when advising on retirement accounts.

"I don't know anyone who would choose to go to a doctor that hasn't taken the Hippocratic oath to 'do no harm,' so taking financial advice from someone who does not have to act as a fiduciary to you is something I would not condone."