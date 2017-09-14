A Trump Administration move could cost savers $10.9 billion: Report

Changes under the Trump Administration may affect your retirement planning.
One change in particular — the administration's proposed 18 month delay of full implementation of the fiduciary rule — could cost retirement savers $10.9 billion over 30 years, the Economic Policy Institute estimates in a 2017 report.
"Retirement savers in every state will lose money if there is a delay in the full implementation of the fiduciary rule," the EPI writes. "Losses from the additional delay, which will persist and compound long after the delay ends, range from $804.9 million in California to $10.4 million in Wyoming."