Ex-Wall Street titan Sallie Krawcheck shares the worst money advice she’s ever heard

If you're looking for advice on what to do with your money, you can find thousands of articles on how to save, invest and plan for the future.

But some tips should be taken with a grain of salt.

For Sallie Krawcheck, co-founder and CEO of Ellevest and former Wall Street executive at Morgan Stanley and Citibank, the worst financial advice she has ever heard came from her ex-husband. When Krawcheck's younger brother graduated from college, her then-husband, an investment banker, told him not to bother investing and saving for retirement because he wasn't making enough money for it to matter. He assured the young man he could always start later.

"He didn't recognize the power of compounding," Krawcheck said at a recent Ellevest event in New York City. "If you begin early and ride the ups and downs of the market, by retirement the amount you have swamps that $1 you put in to start."