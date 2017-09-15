Hate your new job? Here’s how to return to your old job

The scariest thing about taking a new job is that you can't really know what you're getting into … until you're already in it. Sure, you can learn to recognize red flags during a job interview (potential bad bosses, a corporate culture that's just not a good fit). But people can fool you.

If you came across this post because you were frantically googling, "I hate my new job," the good news is that you're not alone. Even better news? You can get out of this, possibly even by going back to your old job.

That's right: If you didn't burn your bridges, and kind of liked your old gig, there's a solid chance that you can go back to it. Here's how: