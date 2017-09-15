VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 NFL home games that give you the best bang for your buck

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers points to the crowd in the fourth quarter of their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Ezra Shaw | Getty Images
Professional football is fun to watch, but it's not cheap. Attending a home game for the Chicago Bears, Washington Redskins or Dallas Cowboys can cost upwards of $330.

But not all teams charge quite as much. To determine the cost of attending a game at the home stadium of all 32 teams, GOBankingRates added up five common expenses for attendees: average ticket price, cost of parking, and the price of a beer, soda and hot dog.

If you want to catch a game without breaking the bank, here are the 10 teams that are the cheapest to watch play at home.

10. Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum

Total cost: $217.56

Average ticket price: $71.03
Price for a beer: $9.75
Price for a soda: $4.50
Price for a hot dog: $6
Parking: $35

9. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Total cost: $215.66

Average ticket price: $78.83
Price for a beer: $7
Price for a soda: $6.50
Price for a hot dog: $5.50
Parking: $20

8. Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

Total cost: $214.08

Average ticket price: $73.79
Price for a beer: $7.25
Price for a soda: $5.25
Price for a hot dog: $5.75
Parking: $30

Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.
Otto Greule Jr | Getty Images
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Total cost: $210.22

Average ticket price: $74.11
Price for a beer: $8.50
Price for a soda: $4.75
Price for a hot dog: $5.25
Parking: $25

6. Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Total cost: $208.08

Average ticket price: $79.04
Price for a beer: $5
Price for a soda: $5
Price for a hot dog: $5
Parking: $20

5. Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

Total cost: $202.26

Average ticket price: $74.13
Price for a beer: $5
Price for a soda: $5.50
Price for a hot dog: $5.50
Parking: $22

Jeremy Hill #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals is tackled by Kamalei Correa #51 of the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
John Grieshop | Getty Images
4. Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Total cost: $201.92

Average ticket price: $72.21
Price for a beer: $9
Price for a soda: $5
Price for a hot dog: $4.25
Parking: $20

3. Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium

Total cost: $195.26

Average ticket price: $69.13
Price for a beer: $5
Price for a soda: $5
Price for a hot dog: $6
Parking: $25

2. Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium

Total cost: $194.30

Average ticket price: $67.15
Price for a beer: $7
Price for a soda: $4
Price for a hot dog: $4
Parking: $30

Tight end Delanie Walker #82 of the Tennessee Titans catches the ball against the Oakland Raiders in the second half game at Nissan Stadium on September 10, 2017 In Nashville, Tennessee.
Wesley Hitt | Getty Images
1. Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Field

Total cost: $190.72

Average ticket price: $61.36
Price for a beer: $7
Price for a soda: $6
Price for a hot dog: $6
Parking: $30

Watch Next...