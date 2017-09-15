The money secret this wife kept from her husband will make you jump for joy

Heartsick individuals have been writing to advice columnist Carolyn Hax for decades now, and their problems often touch on problems with money one way or another. But the wife who sent a message into one of Hax's recent Friday live chats about keeping a financial secret from her husband had an unusual reason for speaking up.

"We have separate banking accounts: Every month I pay the mortgage and he pays the utilities and groceries. He doesn't know, that for a long time, I've been paying an extra $150 every month toward the mortgage," she wrote.

"Now, instead of having four years left, we are about to be done and own our house free and clear. I'm telling him tonight, but I'm so excited, I'm telling you all now :)."

Hax had no advice to give, only admiration.

For many couples, money is a significant source of anxiety. According to a recent SunTrust Bank study, about 35 percent of respondents experiencing relationship stress blamed finances. And a 2017 LearnVest study reports that 68 percent of Americans in couples say that finances cause even more problems than sex.