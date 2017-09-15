Uber's Bozoma Saint John: This is the No.1 way to address Silicon Valley's diversity issue

The tech industry has been plagued for years with criticism over its lack of diversity. On Thursday, Uber's newly appointed chief brand officer Bozoma Saint John joined the dialogue on how to fix this issue at Recode's Code Commerce event in New York.

The No. 1 way to address this ongoing diversity issue, she says, is to simply hire more women.

"There just has to be more," Saint John tells Recode's Kara Swisher and Johana Bhuiyan. "The numbers matter in this particular case. They really do."

Saint John remains one of the few black female C-suite executives in tech. In fact, according to an Uber diversity report, women in leadership account for 22 percent of the company's employee base.

In regards to race, the company's global workforce is predominantly white at 49.8 percent. Asian employees make up 30.9 percent, black workers make up 8.8 percent, Hispanics make up 5.6 percent and people who define themselves as multiracial come in at 4.3 percent.

Saint John, 40, says that no magical "Wizard of Oz" exists to fix this problem in Silicon Valley. Instead, the tech industry as a whole must open their doors to women, she says.

"That is step one," Saint John says. "I don't want to talk about anything else until we get more" women hired.