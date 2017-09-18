8 toxic habits to give up if you want to be confident and successful

"Fake it till you make it" is a well-worn business cliché for a good reason: Extensive studies show that confidence is highly correlated with success. After all, if you aren't your own best cheerleader, who will be?

Although some people appear to have a natural aura of confidence and success, evidence suggests that it's something almost anybody can build. The process starts with giving up the routines and mindsets that are dragging you down in the present.

Even mega-successful people like Sheryl Sandberg have encountered, and destroyed, what's known as "Imposter Syndrome" and self-doubt by shedding similar bad habits.

Check out how to ditch the habits that are dragging down your success and self-esteem so that you can fly higher.