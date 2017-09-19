5 weird things that might happen at your next job interview

You should head into an interview ready to answer all kinds of questions. You'll likely be asked broad questions like, "Tell me about yourself," as well as super-specific questions about your background, your passions and your skills. But, every once in a while, an interviewer just might hurl a super weird question your way. Something like, "If you were a punctuation mark, what kind of punctuation mark would you be?"

More from PayScale:

The hidden costs when moms stay home to raise kids

5 pieces of terrible salary negotiation advice you really shouldn't take

The one secret to small talk with big networking results

The truth is that some employers ask off-the-wall questions on purpose. They want to see if you can think on your feet and they want to get a sense for your personality. The trick is not to let it throw you. Do your best to answer the question in the spirit it was intended. "Oh, I'd be an exclamation point for sure. I'm very enthusiastic."