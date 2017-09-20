30-year-old self-made millionaire says this weekend habit is essential to his success

On a typical Saturday, most people meet up with friends, watch a movie or catch up on errands. Kyle Taylor, founder and CEO of financial advice website The Penny Hoarder, does those things too — but only after he spends the day learning.

"Every Saturday, that is my day to read, listen to podcasts, catch up on what's going on in the industry," Taylor tells CNBC Make It. "I block out the entire day for that because it's really the way that I stay on top of my game."

Taylor, who once picked up change off the street to pay for food and is now a millionaire, says that people should take advantage of the weekend as a time to focus on their career.

"We often think of investment as money," he says, "but I think it's also important to make a time investment."