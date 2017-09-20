VISIT CNBC.COM

30-year-old self-made millionaire says this weekend habit is essential to his success

On a typical Saturday, most people meet up with friends, watch a movie or catch up on errands. Kyle Taylor, founder and CEO of financial advice website The Penny Hoarder, does those things too — but only after he spends the day learning.

"Every Saturday, that is my day to read, listen to podcasts, catch up on what's going on in the industry," Taylor tells CNBC Make It. "I block out the entire day for that because it's really the way that I stay on top of my game."

Taylor, who once picked up change off the street to pay for food and is now a millionaire, says that people should take advantage of the weekend as a time to focus on their career.

"We often think of investment as money," he says, "but I think it's also important to make a time investment."

Kyle Taylor, founder and CEO of The Penny Hoarder
During the week, it can feel impossible to make time to read interesting articles about your industry, crack open a book or sit down and listen to a podcast in full. In fact, most Americans can't even find the time to get enough sleep.

Taylor's advice? Save it for the weekend. And make it fun.

"I save it all up for Saturdays, and I turn it into a relaxing day," he says, "me, the dog, sometimes a bottle of champagne and I go through that stack of papers."

If he has extra time, he'll watch a documentary.

"It doesn't feel like learning, doesn't feel like work, but it's continuing to help grow and help add to my professional development," the CEO says.

There are many inspiring and educational documentaries to stream or rent from the library that can help you further your own career. Bestselling management author Suzy Welch recommends HBO's "The Defiant Ones." Podcasts from entrepreneurs and authors are also a great way to learn more about a topic that's relevant to your work.

After spending his Saturday learning, he hangs out with friends or family and catches up on errands. On Sundays, he takes a few hours to have a "financial date" with himself, where he keeps track of his spending and savings and checks in on his progress towards goals.

"Give yourself some time," he says, "to continue to learn, to invigorate your mind."

Video by Richard Washington.

